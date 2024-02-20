Man arrested for impersonation in UP police constable exam

A day after a 34-year-old teacher was held for posing as a candidate to take the Uttar Pradesh Police (UPP) constable exam in lieu of borrowed amount, another man was arrested on Monday for appearing in the same test for a different candidate allegedly for a fee of ₹5 lakh. Candidates leave after appearing for UP Police Constable Exam 2024 at Global International School in Sector 71, Noida, on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

Police said he took an advance of ₹1.20 lakh from a Class 12 graduate candidate for taking the test on the latter’s behalf.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the station house officer (SHO), Phase 3, Vijay Kumar, the alleged imposter has been identified as Badal Chaudhary, 19, and the candidate who colluded with him as 26-year-old Harishpal Atri -- both residents of Jahangirpur in Bulandshahr.

Atri had his exam centre at a Sector 71 school. But on Sunday – the day of the police constable exam – Chaudhary managed to appear in Atri’s place, by entering the centre using a forged Aadhaar and admit card, said the officer.

“Even as he (Chaudhary) was solving the paper, invigilators got suspicious and nabbed him after reverifying his identity,” the SHO said, adding that on being quizzed he revealed that Atri’s brother Akash had contacted him to be the ‘solver’ for his brother in the exam.

The SHO said, “Chaudhary further revealed that Akash allegedly promised to pay him ₹5 lakh for clearing the exam. On February 6, Chaudhary received ₹20,000, and ₹99,999 on February 18 as advance to complete the work.”

Chaudhary was to receive the pending amount after the result,” said the SHO, adding that Atri was arrested from outside the exam centre while waiting for Chaudhry after the exam.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420, (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forging a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery), and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document) of the Indian Penal Code, and Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act has been registered against Chaudhary and Atri at Phase 3 police station.

.