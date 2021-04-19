Man arrested for kidnapping 16-year-old girl

Noida: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl over a month ago from Greater Noida West. Police said that the girl was rescued from the suspect’s residence in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.

According to police, the victim, who lived with her parents at Gaur City in Greater Noida West, had gone for her coaching class in the neighbourhood on March 1 and was missing since then.

The victim’s father had lodged a complaint at Bisrakh police station on March 1. “My daughter had left home for a coaching class at 7am in the neighbourhood. But she did not return home. We launched a search but could not find her,” he said.

Anita Chauhan, SHO, Bisrakh police station, said that a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code. “The girl was carrying her mother’s mobile phone when she went missing,” the SHO said.

Chauhan said that a police team launched an investigation and scanned the call details of the mobile phone. “We found that the girl was in touch with a person named Vinod Kumar, a resident of Indirapuram. On Sunday, we received information about the suspect’s movement near Sudamapuri bridge in Greater Noida West. Our team reached the spot and arrested him,” she said.

Then the police team visited Kumar’s residence and rescued the victim, the SHO said. “We have conducted the victim’s medical examination. On Monday, the suspect will be produced in court,” she said.