Man arrested for ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi

Jewar Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for an “objectionable” Facebook post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The suspect was identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Dastampur village in Jewar.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that a person named Monu Garg, who is a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth-wing leader, had filed a complaint at Jewar Police station, alleging that Kumar had made “objectionable” comments on Facebook regarding the prime minister. “The Facebook comment was made on Monday. The local people objected to the social media post and filed a complaint. We registered a case against the suspect under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC),” he said.

Bahadur said that the police traced his IP address and arrested him on Wednesday. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The police have seized his mobile phone used for the Facebook post,” he said.

Earlier, in October 2020, a middle-aged man, accused of posting objectionable comments against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, was arrested by Jewar Police. Yogesh Chaudhary, 50, had made the remarks on Facebook, after which a local BJP office-bearer had approached the Jewar police station.