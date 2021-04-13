Man arrested for reporting fake robbery

Noida Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly faking a robbery case in order to pocket ₹2.5 lakh.

Police identified the suspect as Bareilly resident Waris Khan who worked for a CCTV company for the last four years.

According to police, he had been sent to Noida on April 11to make a payment of ₹2.5 lakh in cash.

But a passerby found Khan injured and bleeding profusely near the Sector 12/22 police post. When informed, the police rushed him for medical treatment.

“During questioning he alleged that he was on his way to deliver the cash when four men on two motorcycles attacked him, used a powder to render him unconscious and ran away with the money following which a case of robbery was registered at sector 24 police station,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

But police said they had noticed that Khan was inconsistent with his version of events each time they questioned him.

Police said that further questioning led them to Khan’s “true story”: He had sent the money through a bus conductor back to Bareilly and injured himself with blades on his torso and neck to pass off as a victim.

“The CCTV firm had used the bus service often for their couriers as well and the bus staff were not aware of the fraud. They were to deliver the money to a Khan’s acquaintance there from whom Khan would later collect it,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

A police team recovered the money from Bareilly.

Khan was booked under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code for the fake robbery. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.