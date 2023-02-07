Man awaiting plot since 2000: ‘Files are missing’, G Noida tells redressal forum

The Uttar Pradesh state consumer dispute redressal commission said it is surprised by the move of the Greater Noida authority, which alleged that the file related to aggrieved consumer’s plot allotment is missing from record.

The authority on Monday informed the commission that it has filed an FIR over the missing files.

“We are surprised to see the contents mentioned in the first information report. The said contents are self-explanatory in the manner the first information report has been lodged,” said the order, delivered on Monday by bench of justice Ashok Kumar,the president of state commission and member Vikas Kumar.

The commission will next hear the case on February 21, 2023.

The order further read, “All the necessary documents on which the complainant rely will be placed with the affidavit within a period of two weeks.”

The forum asked petitioner Mahesh Mitra to file an affidavit stating his wishes going forward, now that the file is missing and the Greater Noida authority has said it is ready to allot a plot at a rate that was applicable in 2014.

The matter pertains to the non-compliance of an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on May 2, 2014, on a plea by Delhi resident Mitra, who had failed to get an industrial plot allotted in his name, allegedly due to the negligence of authority officials.

The Uttar Pradesh consumer dispute redressal commission on January 17, 2023, directed the Greater Noida authority to ensure “100% compliance” of earlier orders and address the grievance of the complainant, who missed out on the allotment of an industrial plot in 2000, and has been suffering for about two decades since then due to the ”negligence” of authority officials.

Mitra said even after the commission’s repeated orders, the officials of the Greater Noida authority are harassing him.

“The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer and other officials are facing contempt for not complying with the commission orders. I am filing the affidavit as per the order. We hope that the Supreme Court will take cognizance of my case and deliver justice because officials continue to express disregard for consumer forum orders,” said Mitra.

The Greater Noida authority officer on special duty Santosh Kumar said, “We have informed the state commission about the missing file. We also filed an FIR over the missing file. We will follow the commission order.”

