Man beaten to death by 3 in Greater Noida after fight over queue jumping at CNG fuel station

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by three men after an altercation over a queue at the CNG filling station in Ecotech-3, Greater Noida, police officers said on Tuesday, adding that the main suspect and an accomplice were arrested within four hours of the incident and a hunt is on to arrest the third man. The CNG filling station in Ecotech-3, outside which the 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by three men after an altercation over queue jumping on Monday night. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm on Monday when Aman Kasana, who was with his 22-year-old cousin Abhishek, reached the CNG pump in Kheda Chauganpur village, under Ecotech 3 police station area, to get his i10 car refuelled.

“Kasana had an altercation with another person in the queue, identified as Ajju Pandit alias Ajay Sharma (20), a resident of Khairpur Gurjar village, over priority in queue. Later, after Kasana had refilled his vehicle, he left the station. In the meantime, Sharma called over two of his associates, Ankush Sharma (21), who came on a motorcycle, and Rishabh Bhati (20), who came on a scooter. The three suspects followed Kasana and obstructed his way near Gautam Buddha Balak Inter College in Knowledge Park-5,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya.

The three forced Kasana to leave his vehicle, and assaulted him.

“Kasana was held by Ankush and Rishabh while Sharma took out a bamboo stick from his WagonR and hit Kasana. After getting hit on his head, Kasana fell unconscious and the three suspects fled the spot. Kasana’s cousin Abhishek rushed him to a local hospital which referred him to a super specialty hospital. However, by the time they reached the second hospital, Kasana was declared dead,” the ADCP said.

Kasana’s family then submitted a complaint at the police station against the three suspects.

“On the basis of a complaint by Kasana’s family, an FIR was lodged under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Of the three, Ajay Sharma and Rishabh Bhati were arrested from their residences in Khairpur Gurjar village and Khera Chauganpur, respectively. Efforts are underway to nab the third suspect Ankush Sharma,” the officer said.

The police said the car of the suspects, a WagonR, has been impounded and the stick with bloodstains on it has also been recovered.

“During investigation, sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the IPC were added to the case,” said Katheriya.

Last week, the Noida police booked Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan, his son and some for assault and criminal intimidation after an argument at a petrol pump in the city after they allegedly jumped queue to refuel their car.