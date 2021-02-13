Man dies due to electrocution during fight with neighbour

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man died allegedly due to electrocution Friday night during an argument with a neighbour of his, in an area under the Rabupura police jurisdiction.

The victim, Shamshad, was a resident of Kherli Bhav village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura. According to the police, the suspects in the case were allegedly known to the victim.

“From what information has been gathered yet, Shamshad along with a few neighbours went out on Friday evening. They were under the influence of alcohol when the victim had an argument with one of the suspects.The reason of the argument is unclear, though it seems to be a petty issue,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

He said following the argument, Shamshad came back home but the suspects allegedly accosted him there. Police said there allegedly was an argument followed by an assault.

“During the skirmish, the victim’s wife and toddler were also hurt. When the suspect was beating Shamshad, he accidentally fell onto a heavy power line of 11,000 Volts passing just above the main gate of the rented accommodation where he lived with his family,” said the SHO.

Police officials said that the victim died on the spot while the suspects allegedly fled from there. The family was taken by neighbours to a hospital in the Dankaur area. A police team rushed there after a call was made to the helpline (112).

“The wife and son are doing better. They sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, we have registered a case against the suspects and a search is on for them. They are neighbours of the victim and they all worked together as daily wage earners,” said Yadav.

The suspects were booked under sections 304 (Causing death by negligence), 452 (trespass), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was sent for an autopsy after which it will be handed over to the family, said police.