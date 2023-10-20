News / Cities / Noida News / Man dies in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida

Man dies in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The 40-year-old man died on Wednesday allegedly after a speeding vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road in Greater Noida’s Badalpur

A 40-year-old man died on Wednesday allegedly after a speeding vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road in Greater Noida’s Badalpur locality, police said on Friday. The driver sped away after the accident, they said.

A case was registered at Badalpur police station. Police were yet to identify the accused driver and track down the vehicle. (file)
A case was registered at Badalpur police station. Police were yet to identify the accused driver and track down the vehicle. (file)

The deceased was identified as Jaidi Singh, a resident of Ghazipur Village in Aligarh. He was a farmer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A case was registered at Badalpur police station. Police were yet to identify the accused driver and track down the vehicle.

Badalpur, station house officer, Brahmpal Singh said that Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“On the basis of a complaint of his brother Sanjay Kumar, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver at Badalpur police station on Thursday and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot will be scanned to identify the registration number of the vehicle,” added the SHO.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out