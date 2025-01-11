Man held for killing specially abled friend in Greater Noida

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his 24-year-old differently abled friend in Greater Noida on Thursday in an inebriated condition, said police, adding that the victim was punched multiple times in his face and head leading to the death. Both consumed alcohol together, and a quarrel broke out between them over some issue. Soon, they entered into a full-blown fight. He (Nawab) punched (Kumar) several times in his face and head. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of a village in Jewar, Greater Noida, said police.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Nawab (single name), the suspect, who lives near the house of Kumar, the deceased, met him and took him to an isolated place around 200 metres from their home on his motorbike. They consumed alcohol together, and a quarrel broke out between them over some issue,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“Soon, they entered into a full-blown fight. He (Nawab) punched (Kumar) several times in his face and head. As Kumar fell unconscious and collapsed on the ground, the former fled the spot leaving him bleeding,” the officer added.

Later, locals found the body and alerted the police. Later, a post-mortem was held. The deceased’s family members staged a protest near their home, demanding police action as they shared some suspects’ involvement leading to the incident.

“The CCTV camera footage close to the spot revealed that Ankit was riding with Nawab on his motorcycle a few minutes before the incident. With the help of electronic surveillance, we arrested him from Jewar on Friday,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

A case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspect at Jewar police station and further investigation is underway, said police.