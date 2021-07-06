Home / Cities / Noida News / Man, his two relatives held for dowry death
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man, his sister and brother-in-law in connection with the death of his 23-year-old wife whose family alleged that she was tortured for dowry.

Police said the woman’s in-laws reported her death after they found her hanging in the house under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction on Monday night.

“They got married in 2015 and things were okay for a while. Later, the family (in-laws) started asking her to get more money from her parents. They would taunt and harass her and she was upset over this,” said the family in their complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station on Tuesday against the husband, his parents, sister and her husband under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail. The roles of his parents is being investigated. Due action will be taken,” said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

