Man killed after car rams him into wall in Noida housing society

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2025 06:22 AM IST

A 52-year-old man was killed after a car rammed him into a wall in a housing society in Noida Sector 79 on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. The driver and his passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, and police are trying to track them down.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van involved in the accident. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Kishore Nayak, who was from Kendrapara in Odisha and lived at Hilston Society in Noida Sector 79, where he also worked as a maintenance manager.

“At 5pm, Nayak was supervising a team that was working on the housing society’s generator. At the same time, a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van was making a turn in a narrow area nearby. But the driver lost control, and the vehicle accelerated towards Nayak, who was standing with three people in front of a wall. The others managed to run away but Nayak was crushed between the van and the wall,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Nayak sustained several injuries, including severe head injuries. “The van driver and his passenger managed to escape and left their vehicle behind,” the officer added.

Residents informed the police and rushed Nayak to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries an hour later while undergoing treatment.

“We have registered a case of causing death by negligence under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and seized the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the van has been sold three times since the first purchase. We are trying to track down the vehicle owner and the driver,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

