Man killed, another injured after speeding vehicle hits them in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man was killed and another was severely injured after a speeding unidentified vehicle knocked them down in Greater Noida’s Dadri locality on Wednesday morning, said police. Police said a case of accident under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver and CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the driver. (HT Archive)

The deceased has been identified as Dhirendra Singh Thakur, who worked as a driver and resided with his family in a village in Greater Noida. His friend Rajendra Singh, 39, who resides next door, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

“On Wednesday morning, Thakur left home with his neighbour for a morning walk near their home. Around 6pm, while they were walking along Bisahara Road, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit them and fled the spot, leaving them bleeding on the spot,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri.

“Passersby who spotted the injured men alerted police and also rushed the two men to a nearby hospital by ambulance,” said the SHO, adding that while undergoing treatment, Thakur succumbed to injuries. His friend has been admitted foe further treatment, he said.

Subsequently, Thakur’s family members were informed, and an autopsy of the body was conducted on Wednesday.

Police said a case of accident under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver and CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the driver. As the incident took place early morning, no eyewitness has been found, said police.

Man dies after falling from balcony in Noida

In another incident under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station in Noida, a 22-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of a second floor flat late Tuesday night, said police.

“The deceased was identified as Deepak Bisht, aka Devendra, who hailed from Almora in Rajasthan and resided in a rented accommodation near Ek Murti in Greater Noida and worked at a dhaba,” said Anuj Kumar Saini, station house officer, Sector 49.

“On Tuesday night, he had come to meet his friend, who also hails from Almora and resides in Barola area under the jurisdiction of Sector 49,” said Saini, adding that the two friends consumed alcohol together on Tuesday night.

“Around 11.30 pm, when Bisht was looking for a bathroom in his friend’s flat, he forgot the way and accidentally fell from the second-floor balcony. At the time of the incident, there was a power outage, and in the darkness, he could not locate the bathroom in his inebriated condition,” said Saini.

When Bisht’s friends heard a loud thud from outside, they rushed out and were shocked to find Bisht lying on the ground, in a pool of blood. “They rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead and alerted the police,” said Saini.

The SHO said, “As family members of Bisht did not raise any suspicion over the incident, no case has been registered.”