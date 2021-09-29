Man killed as truck hits auto in Noida Phase 2

A 22-year-old man died after a truck hit an auto in Noida Phase 2 around 9am on Monday.

The victim -- identified as Bobby (goes by single name) -- was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, and worked at a private company in Udyog Vihar in the Greater Noida’s Ecotech 2 area, police said on Tuesday.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2 police station, said that Bobby was going to work with three others in a shared auto when the accident took place.

“Bobby received severe injuries and died at the spot after a truck, coming in the same direction, hit the auto he was travelling in. The 30-year-old auto driver, Ratan Singh, was also injured and was admitted to a private hospital. He is undergoing treatment,” Upadhyaya said.

The other three passengers in the auto suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the truck driver, Vijay Pal, had also hit another truck after losing balance of his vehicle. “Pal also suffered injuries after his truck overturned on the road. A police team had reached the spot and taken him to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” Upadhyaya added.

A case has been registered against Pal under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) at the Phase 2 police station on Monday. “Police will interrogate the driver after he is discharged from the hospital,” the SHO said.