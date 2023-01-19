Home / Cities / Noida News / Man lights stove to heat room, suffocates: police

Man lights stove to heat room, suffocates: police

noida news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 11:49 PM IST

The incident came to light when the deceased man’s neighbour noticed smoke coming out of the room and alerted police at 9am on Thursdsay

Police said the body has been sent for autopsy. (Representative Image/Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

A 31-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in Inder Nagar locality on Thursday, and police suspect he suffocated after he lit a stove to keep himself warm on Wednesday night.

The deceased man, Sanjay Singh, stayed alone, said police officers.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Crossings Republik police station, came to light when Singh’s neighbour noticed smoke coming out of the room and alerted police at 9am on Thursdsay.

“We have informed his family members and the body has been sent for autopsy. The man lit a stove to keep himself warm and possibly asphyxiated,” said Ravi Prakash Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Wave city).

