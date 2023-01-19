Man lights stove to heat room, suffocates: police

A 31-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in Inder Nagar locality on Thursday, and police suspect he suffocated after he lit a stove to keep himself warm on Wednesday night.

The deceased man, Sanjay Singh, stayed alone, said police officers.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Crossings Republik police station, came to light when Singh’s neighbour noticed smoke coming out of the room and alerted police at 9am on Thursdsay.

“We have informed his family members and the body has been sent for autopsy. The man lit a stove to keep himself warm and possibly asphyxiated,” said Ravi Prakash Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Wave city).