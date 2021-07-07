Man locks one-year-old son in car, booked

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man allegedly locked his one-year-old son in his car and fled the spot after a quarrel with his wife in Greater Noida on Monday. A case has been registered against the man at Badalpur police station, the police said, adding that the child was rescued.

The man was identified as Gagan Sharma, a resident of Chapraula village in Greater Noida’s Badalpur. Gagan and his wife Neetu Sharma both work as teachers at a government primary school in Bulandshahr, the police said.

In her police complaint, Neetu said that she has some domestic issues with her husband. “Gagan has been involved in domestic violence with me. We had a heated argument on Monday, following which he locked our one-year-old child in our Maruti Baleno car, and fled with the keys,” she said.

Neetu said that after 30 minutes the child was rescued after breaking the car’s window glass.

When contacted, Gagan said that he had married Neetu in June 2019. “Since the beginning, we have been facing issues in our marriage life. My wife wants me to sell my ancestral property and give her money,” he said.

According to Gagan, on Monday, the couple, along with their son, left Bulandshahr in their car for Greater Noida. “On the way my wife again raised the same issue and we had a heated argument. I stopped the car and came out. My wife also came out of the car and started quarrelling with me. Some people had gathered at the spot. I feared for my safety and fled the spot with the car keys,” he said.

According to the police, Neetu rescued the child after breaking the car’s window and later reached Greater Noida and filed a complaint against her husband.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said a case was registered against Gagan under Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. “The child was safely rescued. We are investigating the case,” he said.