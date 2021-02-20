Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident

A 58-year-old man returning home after a party to celebrate his marriage anniversary was killed and three others in his speeding electric car were injured when the vehicle hit the boundary wall of a house in Noida's Sector 26 on Friday night.

Sector 26 Residents Welfare Association president Govind Sharma said Sanjay Gupta, a resident of NRI Residency in Sector 45, had invited a few relatives for the party. “They attended the party and at night were on their way home [when the accident happened],” he said.

Sanjeev Duggal, Sector 26's security convenor, said Gupta arrived for the party in another car. He added as they were leaving for home, Gupta’s nephew asked him to drive his electric car bought three days ago. "Gupta drove the car as three relatives accompanied him."

Duggal said Gupta had driven the car for hardly 100 metres when it hit the wall. "The impact was so severe that the wall collapsed, and a car parked inside was also damaged. The driver reversed the car and it hit a Neem tree..."

The house owner said he rushed out of his home when he heard a bang and informed the police.

Gupta’s relatives following in another car rushed the four to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that the airbag near the driver’s seat opened but the impact was so high that Gupta died.