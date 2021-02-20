Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident
A 58-year-old man returning home after a party to celebrate his marriage anniversary was killed and three others in his speeding electric car were injured when the vehicle hit the boundary wall of a house in Noida's Sector 26 on Friday night.
Sector 26 Residents Welfare Association president Govind Sharma said Sanjay Gupta, a resident of NRI Residency in Sector 45, had invited a few relatives for the party. “They attended the party and at night were on their way home [when the accident happened],” he said.
Sanjeev Duggal, Sector 26's security convenor, said Gupta arrived for the party in another car. He added as they were leaving for home, Gupta’s nephew asked him to drive his electric car bought three days ago. "Gupta drove the car as three relatives accompanied him."
Duggal said Gupta had driven the car for hardly 100 metres when it hit the wall. "The impact was so severe that the wall collapsed, and a car parked inside was also damaged. The driver reversed the car and it hit a Neem tree..."
The house owner said he rushed out of his home when he heard a bang and informed the police.
Gupta’s relatives following in another car rushed the four to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Police said that the airbag near the driver’s seat opened but the impact was so high that Gupta died.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath
- The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top officials get Covid vaccine jab in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 38% turnout for Covid-19 vaccination in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, takes his own life in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on link road to Jewar airport to begin soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida to launch residential, industrial plot scheme on February 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand opening of Sector 101 metro station during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida struggles for clean air as wind speed drops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox