Man riding a bike injured after speeding school bus hits in Noida

A 30-year-old man riding a bike sustained severe injuries on Thursday when he was struck by a speeding school bus carrying students in Noida’s Sector 43, police said, adding that due to wearing a helmet at the time, he escaped with no head injuries. The private school bus was seized, and the driver was taken into custody. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Following preliminary medical treatment at a hospital, the man, identified as Neeraj Singh from Bulandshahr, was discharged, police said, adding that Singh was employed at a petrol pump in Bhangel, Noida.

According to ACP Verma, the incident took place around 2 pm on Thursday as Singh was commuting from his hometown to his workplace on his bike. “At the Sector 43 turn, a speeding school bus carrying children hit his bike from behind, resulting in severe injuries. Singh was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, but his helmet helped protect his head from more severe harm,” he said.

“The students were unharmed, and the school authorities were immediately notified. Another school bus was arranged to ensure the safe transportation of the children to their homes,” the ACP added.

Subsequently, the private school bus was seized, and the driver was taken into custody.

As of now, no FIR has been filed, as the police have not yet received an official complaint from the complainant. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Despite repeated attempts, HT was unable to reach the school authorities for comment as they did not respond to calls and messages.

