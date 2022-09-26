Man shoots at wife, flees with two-year-old son in Ghaziabad

A 26-year-old woman was injured after her husband allegedly shot her in Dasna on Monday. The suspect fled with their two-year-old child after the incident, police said. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment and teams have been formed to trace the suspect, police added.

The incident took place around 7pm at Kazipura locality adjacent to the national Highway (NH- 9). The woman has been identified as Sanjana Singh. Her husband Kapil Singh hails from Muzaffarnagar, police said.

“My sister was sitting outside our house and her minor son was with her. Soon, her husband arrived and snatched the child from her and started to flee. When she resisted, he opened fire at her. When some local residents tried to nab him, he also fired two shots at them but no one was injured,” said Mayank Kumar, the victim’s brother.

Kumar said that his sister was staying at her parents’ house due to issues related to domestic violence and dowry harassment. “We had lodged a case against Kapil for dowry harassment and domestic violence earlier. We suspect that the entire incident was pre-planned,” he added.

Police said the woman was shot on her hand. “She got injured and is presently under treatment. Her husband has taken away the child forcibly and also injured his wife. We will soon register a case in this regard. The woman has been staying at her parents’ house for over a year due to marital discord,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station limits, police said.