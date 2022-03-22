Home / Cities / Noida News / Man wanted in connection with cases of cheating, robbery held after crossfire in Noida
noida news

Man wanted in connection with cases of cheating, robbery held after crossfire in Noida

Police said that the gang has several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan and are also involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and assault in the Gautam Budh Nagar district
Police recovered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession, and added that his accomplice, identified as one Twinkle, managed to escape (Representative image)
Police recovered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession, and added that his accomplice, identified as one Twinkle, managed to escape (Representative image)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Noida police said they arrested a man who allegedly belongs to the screwdriver gang following an exchange of fire on Yamuna Expressway late Sunday night.

They said the man, identified as one Hemant from Aligarh, was wanted in connection with several cases and had a bounty of 20,000. Police recovered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession, and added that his accomplice, identified as one Twinkle, managed to escape.

“We received a tip about their movement and set up a barricade. They were signalled to stop, but they tried to flee and opened fire at our team. Our team had to retaliate and the one of the men sustained an injury in the crossfire,” said Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The officer added that Hemant part of a gang that cheated and robbed people, popularly known as screwdriver gang. “The gang members would offer lift to people for a low fare. They would snatch away ATM and bank cards, threaten people and withdrew money from their accounts. We have already arrested four of his associates,” added Kumar.

Police said that the gang has several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan and are also involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and assault in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out