Man wanted in connection with cases of cheating, robbery held after crossfire in Noida
Noida police said they arrested a man who allegedly belongs to the screwdriver gang following an exchange of fire on Yamuna Expressway late Sunday night.
They said the man, identified as one Hemant from Aligarh, was wanted in connection with several cases and had a bounty of ₹20,000. Police recovered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession, and added that his accomplice, identified as one Twinkle, managed to escape.
“We received a tip about their movement and set up a barricade. They were signalled to stop, but they tried to flee and opened fire at our team. Our team had to retaliate and the one of the men sustained an injury in the crossfire,” said Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.
The officer added that Hemant part of a gang that cheated and robbed people, popularly known as screwdriver gang. “The gang members would offer lift to people for a low fare. They would snatch away ATM and bank cards, threaten people and withdrew money from their accounts. We have already arrested four of his associates,” added Kumar.
Police said that the gang has several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan and are also involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and assault in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics