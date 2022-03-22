Man wanted in connection with cases of cheating, robbery held after crossfire in Noida

Noida police said they arrested a man who allegedly belongs to the screwdriver gang following an exchange of fire on Yamuna Expressway late Sunday night.

They said the man, identified as one Hemant from Aligarh, was wanted in connection with several cases and had a bounty of ₹20,000. Police recovered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession, and added that his accomplice, identified as one Twinkle, managed to escape.

“We received a tip about their movement and set up a barricade. They were signalled to stop, but they tried to flee and opened fire at our team. Our team had to retaliate and the one of the men sustained an injury in the crossfire,” said Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The officer added that Hemant part of a gang that cheated and robbed people, popularly known as screwdriver gang. “The gang members would offer lift to people for a low fare. They would snatch away ATM and bank cards, threaten people and withdrew money from their accounts. We have already arrested four of his associates,” added Kumar.

Police said that the gang has several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan and are also involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and assault in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.