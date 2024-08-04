Man,26, electrocuted to death in Greater Noida west

A 26-year-old electrician died after he was electrocuted while setting up a power network for a proposed fair to be held at an empty plot in Greater Noida west, police said on Saturday. Around 9pm, police received information that a person named Neelesh Ram, 26, a native of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, suffered an electric shock near Itehda village. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the fair venue did not have an authorised electricity connection, and power was being provided from a diesel generator for the electrical work.

According to Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh Police Station, the incident occurred late on Friday evening. “Around 9pm, police received information that a person named Neelesh Ram, 26, a native of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, suffered an electric shock near Itehda village. Police reached the spot and took the man to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the SHO.

Police said Neelesh was carrying out electricity work for “Shilpi Trade Fair” at the plot.

When asked about the organisers of the event, the SHO said, “The fair had not begun yet and no permissions had been sought for the same from the local police so far. We are yet to contact the organisers of the event.”

“The man used to live at a rented accommodation in Itehda village. His family was informed about the incident and the body was handed over to them following an autopsy,” said the officer, adding that no complaint has been received in the matter.