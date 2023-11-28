MBA, LLB students of varsity in Noida among 9 held for supplying drug trafficking

Nine people, including four students of a reputed university in Noida, were arrested on Monday for allegedly supplying drugs to varsity hostels, colleges and paying guest accommodations in Noida and Greater Noida, police said. Police said the gang was supplying high quality Shillong weed, Udaipur weed, MDMA, hashish and cocaine to students in Noida and Greater Noida. Sixty-two parcels of drugs were recovered from the four students arrested on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The action comes a week after the Greater Noida police arrested four people for smuggling drugs into educational and corporate hubs in Noida and Greater Noida under the guise of e-commerce deliveries.

According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the police recovered drugs worth ₹30 lakh from the suspects arrested on Monday.

“Under the drive to crack down on supply of drugs to educational hubs in Noida and Greater Noida, we had been investigating some tip-offs we received. On the basis of some confidential inputs, nine people were arrested on Monday by a team of Noida police from the Sector 126 roundabout, for allegedly being involved in supplying drugs to educational hubs,” said Chander.

He said of the nine people arrested, four are students of a private university in Sector 125, Noida.

“The suspects have been identified as Darshan Jain (21) and Aditya Kumar (21), both residents of a paying guest accommodation in Raipur village of Sector 126 and BA LLB students at Amity University; Apoorv Saxena (28), a resident of Anand Vihar, Delhi, and Sagar Bajaj (22), a resident of PG accommodation in Sector 126, Noida, both MBA students of Amity University,” said Chander.

“Akshay Kumar (32) a resident of Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Rajan Singh (20), a resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, Amit Som (22), a resident of Mamura village in Noida, Satendra Srivastava (21), a resident of Mamura, Noida, and Narendra Kumar (28), a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, were the other arrested persons,” said the DCP.

The police recovered drugs worth ₹30 lakh from the suspects, he added. “Overall, 15.1kg marijuana, 30 grams cocaine, 20 grams MDMA, 150 grams hash, 65 grams original Californian weed, an SUV and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects. The international value of these drugs is over ₹30 lakh,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Amity University said they are unaware of the matter or the involvement of their students. “Amity has a zero-tolerance policy for banned substances. The university is closed today and currently no authority has contacted us. In case they do, we will extend our full cooperation,” said the spokesperson.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that they supplied drugs to colleges, hostels and PG accommodations in Noida and Greater Noida, said police.

“During the interrogation, it was found that Akshay was the kingpin of the gang. His wife works in Taiwan and he gets original Californian weed delivered to India through her. Narendra used to get marijuana from Rajasthan and supply it to students in Noida and Greater Noida. He gained the trust of the four students and used them to supply drugs to other students at the varsity and hostels. Aditya and Satendra used to take orders through chatting apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat. The gang also used to hire bike taxis to deliver the contraband in small packets. These drivers or deliveries were carried out by Sagar, Anit and Apoorv,” the DCP explained.

Rajan, one of the arrested suspects, is a cab driver who used to purchase cocaine from Nigerians in Delhi and deliver it to students in Noida, Chander said.

“It has been found that the gang was supplying high quality Shillong weed, Udaipur weed, MDMA, hashish and cocaine to students. Sixty-two parcels of drugs were recovered from the four students arrested on Monday. In order to evade suspicion, they used pack the contraband in the wrapping of an e-commerce site. Each parcel was sold for ₹7,000-8,000,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Shakti Avasthy.

“Californian weed (OG) was brought by Akshay from Taiwan. Each gram of OG costs around ₹10,000. The MDMA and cocaine were procured from Tuglakabad in Delhi by Rajan from Nigerian nationals. Three more accomplices have been identified, but they are on the run. Teams are working to break the entire nexus,” said Avasthy.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida, said police teams are also investigating how OG was smuggled into India by Akshay.

“We are investigating how Akshay managed to get the drugs into India from Taiwan. So far, he has only revealed that his wife, who works there, helped him. Involvement of other students in other universities is also being checked. We are thoroughly scanning the electronic devices recovered from the suspects. Further investigation is underway,” Verma said.

He added that out of the nine arrested, Anit Som’s name had also cropped up during investigation by Greater Noida police last week. “The four people who were arrested by Beta-2 police station team last week for supplying drugs to education and corporate hubs, were being supplied with drugs by Anit Som, who has been arrested by the Noida police now,” he said.

The suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody, said police.