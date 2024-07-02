Month-long fogging drive kicks off in Noida to combat vector-borne diseases

The health department of Noida authority has begun a month-long drive of fogging and spraying of anti-larvae medicines in an attempt to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases. Health workers carry out fogging in Sector 12, Noida, on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said cases of dengue and malaria tend to increase every year during the rainy season as the weather becomes favourable for mosquito breeding.

The department has swung into action to check the infection spread and prevent any outbreak.

“A drive has commenced against vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria in Noida and it will continue till July 31. Under the drive, teams comprising 52 health workers will carry out fogging and anti-larvae spraying across Noida,” said Gaurav Bansal, senior manager (health), Noida authority.

“We have 22 small machines and four big machines for fogging and these will be moving across Noida on a rotational basis,” said Bansal.

According to information from health department of Gautam Budh Nagar, different departments, including the food and drugs administration (FDA), have been roped in to spread awareness among residents regarding the diseases and preventive measures that should be taken during the season.

Health officials said so far, only a handful cases of dengue and malaria have been reported from Gautam Budh Nagar but the numbers are expected to surge once it starts raining heavily.

“From January 1 till date, only six cases of dengue have been reported while as many as 13 cases of malaria have been reported in the district during the same period. The cases are significantly fewer this time as compared to last year; however, they are expected to rise around August and September,” said Shruti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO).

“Heavy rain and waterlogging play a crucial role as stagnant water in city pockets provide suitable breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Verma.

According to the health department, over 970 cases of dengue were registered across the district in 2023 while in 2022, the total number of dengue cases was around 660.

Officials said various departments such as the FDA, animal husbandry, district administration, among others, will be conducting awareness drives to sensitise residents about the spread of infection and steps to be taken to combat vector borne diseases.

A six-bed facility for mosquito borne diseases is currently functional at Noida district hospital in Sector 39 and the bed numbers will be increased depending upon the intake of cases, said health officials.