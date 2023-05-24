Woman, infant daughter electrocuted in Ghaziabad

A woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were electrocuted on the first floor of their home in Shankar Vihar, near Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the woman was holding an iron rod while doing household work when it came in contact with a high-tension electricity cable, electrocuting her and her child, who was nearby. One-and-a-half-year-old Bholi.

Ranju Devi, 30, was holding an iron rod when it came into contact with the electricity cable outside their house.

The deceased were identified as Ranju Devi, 30, and Bholi. According to police, the incident occurred around 11am in the jurisdiction of the Wave City police station area. The police arrived later and took the bodies to be autopsied.

“The woman was holding an iron rod when it came into contact with the electricity cable outside their house. The rod also made contact with the balcony grille. The woman and her daughter, who were on the first-floor balcony, were electrocuted. The bodies were sent for autopsies, and we are completing all legal procedures,” said Ravi Prakash Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Wave city).

According to the deceased’s family members, the woman had gone upstairs to do housework with her daughter.

“She had two children on the ground floor while she took her other daughter to the first floor for work. Both of them received electric shocks from the lines that ran near the balcony. We were not present then, so we cannot say how they were electrocuted. She was probably hanging clothes on the balcony. Her husband was also away on business,” said Krishna Wati, the deceased woman’s sister.

She said the family is from Mhow district and moved to Ghaziabad at least five years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON