Mother Dairy to get plot for ice cream parlour, office at airport: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said that it has earmarked 33 locations in residential areas including sectors and villages for utility facilities such as milk booths and vegetable shops for citizens’ convenience. Besides it will provide a five acre plot to Mother Dairy near the Noida International Airport. On Thursday, Yeida and Mother Dairy officials visited the site to earmark the five acre plot near the airport site, both will soon fix the site, where the ice cream parlour and office will be developed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Yeida, the Mother Dairy will be provided the five acre plot near the Noida International Airport to open its office and ice cream parlour.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also, there will be 16 milk and vegetable booths in sectors and 17 in urban villages that are part of the urban development of Yamuna authority, in close vicinity of the Noida International airport at Jewar.

On Thursday, officials of Yeida and Mother Dairy visited the site to earmark the five acre plot near the airport site. Yeida and Mother Dairy will soon fix the site, where the ice cream parlour and office will be developed, officials informed.

“There are a total of 52 blocks in residential sectors 18 and 20, which have been developed at an initial stage of Yamuna expressway. We aim to set up at least one booth in each block when the residents will start shifting into their houses,” said a Yeida official not authorised to talk to the media.

In the beginning, the authority will set up 16 booths in these two residential areas. And urban villages will also enjoy the facility of milk and vegetable booths, the official said.

In March, Yeida launched an open-ended scheme of 21 plots for milk and vegetable booths in the first phase in Sectors 18 and 20. However, the Mother Dairy wrote a letter to the Authority expressing its intention to set up kiosks there.

In a letter to Yeida in April, the Mother Dairy officials wrote that the company would build the kiosks at its own cost as per the approved design by the Delhi Urban Art Act. The officials sought land near residential colonies having 1,500-3,500 flats in the vicinity, the same official said.

“As per the YEIDA scheme, booths will be allotted directly by the Authority based on the objective assessment of the applicants and presentations given by them. The companies will be given plots on a 90-year lease and the allotment will be done as per the laid down rules,” the official shared.

Yeida has plans to allot plots only to national and state cooperative societies and members of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd. so that residents get quality products at reasonable rates.

“This decision has been taken for the convenience of the people who are living in this area and also those, who are likely to shift once the airport becomes functional,” added the official.

For people visiting the airport, it is also being considered to open an office of Mother Dairy on five acre land. Mother Dairy will be able to build an ice cream parlour along with the office.

“We are also talking to other co-operatives such as Amul, Parag and others with an aim to allot them milk and vegetable booths, “ said CEO (Yeida) Arun Vir Singh.

“Once the elections’ model code of conduct will be removed, we will launch more schemes to invite more cooperatives to open ice cream parlours near the airport so that the visitors can avail the services,” he informed.