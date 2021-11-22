MSRTC strike: Act against unions that stop staffers from resuming work, HC tells govt

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the protesting employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to consider the inconvenience that is being caused to students and villagers owing to their stir and asked representatives of each of the 26 striking unions to meet the three-member HC-constituted committee and place their grievances and demands before it over the next few days and come out with a concrete and amicable resolution on the issue by December 20.

The court also directed the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against unions or persons trying to dissuade drivers and conductors who were willing to resume duties, as it would create a direct hindrance to the education seekers.

The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Shriram Modak, while hearing the contempt petition filed by MSRTC against the workers’ union and its members for not complying with orders of HC and industrial court that had restrained from going on strike from midnight of November 3, was informed by senior advocate SU Kamdar for the transport body that the ongoing stir was causing a lot of problems for students and those living in far off places.

Kamdar submitted that though offline classes had started, students living in rural areas were unable to attend schools or colleges as ST bus services were not available. He submitted that villagers were finding it difficult to go to nearby cities and earn their livelihoods. Kamdar said the committee had conducted the second hearing with the representatives of two unions on November 16 and would continue to meet representatives of the other unions too.

Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, representing the unions and employees, submitted that the state was “not concerned” about the well-being of the striking ST staffers as no medical facilities were provided to the agitators who have been sitting at Azad Maidan since the stir commenced.

The state, however, assured the court that two ambulances had been stationed at Azad Maidan for emergencies, and all necessary arrangements were made to ensure that the agitators were not facing any problems.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that the strike was causing a “loss to education” and hence, the agitators should take it into consideration and try to resolve the problem at the earliest. The court also directed the state government to ensure that the issue of loss of education of students was addressed.

The court said as some of the agitators were willing to resume duties, in the interest of students and the poor, action should be initiated against unions and their members if they tried to discourage the employees from joining duty.

The court has sought a progress report of the committee meetings and posted hearing of the contempt petition to December 20.