Need for tech and tradition to work together: Textiles minister Giriraj Singh

GREATER NOIDA: The Indian textile industry is at a transformative juncture, where technology, sustainability, and tradition must work hand-in-hand, said the Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh on Wednesday. The minister also highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in boosting India’s position in the global textile value chain and promoting innovation in sustainable manufacturing. (HT Photo)

“Our government is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global sourcing destination by encouraging innovation, investment, and eco-friendly practices in textiles,” said the minister as he spoke while inaugurating four major industry events—Garment Technology Expo, DyeChem World, Indian Handicrafts Pavilion, and India Sourcing Conclave—at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The inauguration marked the official commencement of the Greater Noida leg of Bharat Tex 2025 that will run till February 15, 2025.

In his keynote address, Singh highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in boosting India’s position in the global textile value chain and promoting innovation in sustainable manufacturing.

“Exhibitions like these, ranging from garment technology and sustainable dyes to handicrafts and sourcing, underscore the importance of these segments in our value chain. Bharat Tex 2025 provides an unparalleled platform where industry leaders, manufacturers, and artisans come together to showcase their excellence,” the minister said.

He said the initiative will drive future-ready solutions, sustainable production, and trade opportunities on an unprecedented scale.

The main event of Bharat Tex 2025 will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 14 to 17, spanning 2.2 million square feet and featuring over 5,000 exhibitors, according to organisers.

On the occasion, Rakesh Kumar, chairman, India Expo Centre & Mart, said, “Bharat Tex 2025 is a landmark…Greater Noida’s participation in this mega event reflects the region’s growing importance as a hub for manufacturing, sourcing, and trade. With over 1,000 exhibitors, thousands of visitors, and industry experts engaging in meaningful discussions, the platform will facilitate knowledge-sharing and business collaborations that will shape the future of textiles and handicrafts.”