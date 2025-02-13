Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Need for tech and tradition to work together: Textiles minister Giriraj Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The minister said that the government is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global sourcing destination by encouraging innovation, investment, and eco-friendly practices in textiles

GREATER NOIDA: The Indian textile industry is at a transformative juncture, where technology, sustainability, and tradition must work hand-in-hand, said the Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh on Wednesday.

The minister also highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in boosting India’s position in the global textile value chain and promoting innovation in sustainable manufacturing. (HT Photo)
The minister also highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in boosting India’s position in the global textile value chain and promoting innovation in sustainable manufacturing. (HT Photo)

“Our government is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global sourcing destination by encouraging innovation, investment, and eco-friendly practices in textiles,” said the minister as he spoke while inaugurating four major industry events—Garment Technology Expo, DyeChem World, Indian Handicrafts Pavilion, and India Sourcing Conclave—at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The inauguration marked the official commencement of the Greater Noida leg of Bharat Tex 2025 that will run till February 15, 2025.

In his keynote address, Singh highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in boosting India’s position in the global textile value chain and promoting innovation in sustainable manufacturing.

“Exhibitions like these, ranging from garment technology and sustainable dyes to handicrafts and sourcing, underscore the importance of these segments in our value chain. Bharat Tex 2025 provides an unparalleled platform where industry leaders, manufacturers, and artisans come together to showcase their excellence,” the minister said.

He said the initiative will drive future-ready solutions, sustainable production, and trade opportunities on an unprecedented scale.

The main event of Bharat Tex 2025 will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 14 to 17, spanning 2.2 million square feet and featuring over 5,000 exhibitors, according to organisers.

On the occasion, Rakesh Kumar, chairman, India Expo Centre & Mart, said, “Bharat Tex 2025 is a landmark…Greater Noida’s participation in this mega event reflects the region’s growing importance as a hub for manufacturing, sourcing, and trade. With over 1,000 exhibitors, thousands of visitors, and industry experts engaging in meaningful discussions, the platform will facilitate knowledge-sharing and business collaborations that will shape the future of textiles and handicrafts.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On