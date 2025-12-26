New Year: Liquor outlets in Gautam Budh Nagar to operate till 11 pm on December 30-31

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has extended operating hours for liquor shops on December 30 and 31in view of New Year celebrations, officials said on Thursday. District authorities have also directed enforcement teams to conduct surprise inspections and ensure that no unauthorised sale takes place during the prohibited hours. (HT Archive)

District magistrate Medha Roopam issued an order stating that liquor vends across the district will be allowed to remain open till 11pm on select days. The decision was taken under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025–26 to facilitate regulated sale and prevent untoward incidents during festivities.

District officials, including police and excise officers, were also directed to take action against violations.

District excise officer Subodh Kumar said the administration has instructed all license holders to adhere strictly to the closure orders. “The decision has been taken keeping in mind public sentiment and law and order. All shop owners have been informed and strict monitoring will be carried out,” Kumar said.

Data shared by the department earlier this week said that 176 temporary liquor licences were issued in December for social gatherings and events, generating significant revenue for the state exchequer.

Officials, however, said the temporary permits are issued strictly as per rules and do not override restrictions imposed on specific dates. “Wherever prohibitory orders are in place, no sale or service of liquor is permitted, regardless of prior permissions,” the official said.

District authorities have also directed enforcement teams to conduct surprise inspections and ensure that no unauthorised sale takes place during the prohibited hours. Violations could attract penal action, including cancellation of licences, officials added.