The National Green Tribunal (NGT) criticised the Uttar Pradesh forest department over the illegal felling of 980 trees on the premises of the defunct Daewoo Motors (now acquired by Shakuntalam Landcraft Pvt Ltd) in Surajpur in Greater Noida. NGT flags lapses in massive Greater Noida tree felling

In a hearing on May 13, 2025, NGT observed significant lapses in identifying those responsible for the tree felling and in recovering the missing timber. The illegal felling came to light in June 2024 when local activists complained to the forest department about it. NGT took suo motu cognizance of the issue in July 2024.

“980 trees have been cut and only three are in the prohibited category, meaning the felling of 977 trees in this case is unregulated. There is no regulatory framework in Uttar Pradesh for such cases. Counsel for the state submitted that if exempted category trees are on land other than government or forest land, they can be cut without regulation or control,” said the NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Afroz Ahmad, in its order.

“Learned counsel for the applicant in the initial application sought a short adjournment to place on record relevant orders of the tribunal and Supreme Court. Responding to the applicant’s claim that the premises is unguarded and trees can be cut freely, counsel for the State of UP submitted that state authorities are vigilant and will not allow such incidents,” the bench noted.

“Virtual appearance of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, UP, is exempted until further order,” the bench said.

The application was filed by environmental activist Vikrant Tongad along with Sameer Sharma, who is believed to be a local resident.

In June 2024, forest officials conducted a raid and seized a truck and a tractor-trolley loaded with neem, eucalyptus, and river tamarind logs. The drivers, Wasim Khan and Mujahid Khan from Amroha district, did not have valid permits.

Inspections on June 25 revealed further violations, yet actions only included seizing vehicles and issuing notices. According to the forest department’s affidavit, 980 trees were cut across species including babool, eucalyptus, neem, and siris.

NGT reprimanded the state forest department and Gautam Budh Nagar officials for treating the case superficially. The forest department’s affidavit, the tribunal noted, was insufficient—blaming only security guards instead of holding landowners or organizers accountable.

The forest department tried to defend its position by citing flaws in the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act, 1976. “The penalties under the existing Act are not strong enough to deter large-scale violations. All possible departmental actions have already been taken,” Nagar PK Srivastava, the divisional forest officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, told the tribunal.

However, NGT remained unconvinced and stated that weak legal deterrents do not absolve authorities from their duty to investigate and recover the missing timber. The next hearing is scheduled for September 17.

