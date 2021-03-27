NGT orders UP pollution board, Noida authority to enforce ban on single-use plastic

Noida: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to enforce the single-use plastic ban to combat pollution.

The order came after a petitioner from Noida complained that a ban on single-use plastic items was not implemented in the city, while its rampant sale persists.

The NGT bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, observed that while there are laws to control the plastic waste, their implementation needs to be assured. “This is primarily a governance issue,” it said.

“General directions for the enforcement of law, which is in any case to be implemented, do not serve any purpose. If such an order is to be implemented, questions will be raised about the alleged violators and why no action was taken against them. In an absence of particulars of the violators and prayer being based on specific violations, only a formal order can be passed that the Noida authority and the UPPCB may look into the grievance of the application as per the law. The order is given accordingly,” read the order issued on March 25.

Plastic is sold in violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2018, and the Uttar Pradesh Plastic and other Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, it added.

Abhisht Gupta, the petitioner, said, “About 200 volunteers collected plastic from over 50 sectors of Noida — from roadsides and other open places — on February 21, and by the end of the day, we had collected 1,245 kgs of plastic. This is the scale at which plastic is being used in the city. It’s criminal that such a menace is still being faced by the city and going to a court was the only option I had.”

When asked, UPPCB officials said they will ensure that the plastic waste is in check. “The pollution board has ensured that there are no plastic manufacturing units in the city. The main issue with the plastic waste in Noida is due to its storage, distribution and use. The plastic items mostly come to Noida through neighbouring cities, and it’s the urban local bodies that must ensure that this is curbed,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

SC Mishra, project engineer, Noida authority, said, “We have seen the NGT order, and we will act accordingly.”