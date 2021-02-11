IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Nine new coronavirus cases in Noida, tally now 25,419
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
noida news

Nine new coronavirus cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Noida (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,419, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another four patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,281, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,320 from 3,256 the previous day, while the overall recoveries reached 5,89,882 and the death toll stood at 8,696, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
noida news

Nine new coronavirus cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home

By Kapil Datta, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile justice board on Tuesday sent a man to three years in jail for raping a 17-year-old in 2002 when he too was a minor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad double murder case: Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The nine-year-old girl who had survived a murder attempt on her family in Ghaziabad’s Saraswati Vihar locality succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Two more suspects arrested in elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday evening arrested two more suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in the murder case of an elderly couple in Sector Alpha 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fake currency notes with face value of 18 lakh seized, two arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: Two men were arrested on Tuesday after fake currency notes with a face value of about 18 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Security guard killed in robbery bid

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: A 41-year-old security guard was killed by an unidentified intruder early Tuesday morning in a robbery bid at a cash management company in Sector 2, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

State film council to visit project site in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council (UPFDC) officials on Wednesday will discuss the progress about the proposed Film City with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), officials said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yeida looking for dispute-free, small land for schemes

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is looking for dispute-free small land to build residential sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad civic body plans to revise property tax structure

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans changes to the property tax model linking it to revised rental values and property location
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP Gate farmers gear up to maintain gathering in absence of Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
At the UP Gater farmers’ protest site, the union leaders are facing an issue: the number of protesters seem to go up whenever Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was present, but not otherwise
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Three arrested in two separate cases

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida Police on Monday night arrested a wanted man after an alleged encounter in Rabupura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man ends life after wife refuses to return from her parents’ home

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life at his in-laws’ place after his wife refused to return from her parents’ house in Greater Noida on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19 vaccination: GB Nagar health department makes 80 booths for mop up round

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
NOIDA: Facing a tough task of inoculating 10,510 left out health workers – listed for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination – the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has made as many as 83 vaccination booths for the mop up round on February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida police question call centre manager over routing calls to J-K

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday detained the manager of a call centre in sector 63 over allegations that it routed international calls to Jammu and Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five injured in cylinder blast at Noida hardware factory

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: Five men were injured after an LPG cylinder blast at a hardware factory in Sector 2 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP