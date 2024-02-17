No alignment clash between Jewar RRTS and Sahibabad Metro extension, says GDA

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials said on Saturday that there are no alignment-linked issues between the two proposed projects of Ghaziabad to Jewar corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Electronic City to Sahibabad Metro extension. The proposed RRTS route goes towards Greater Noida areas while the proposed metro extension goes towards the Noida city. (HT Archive)

Earlier this week, the state government officials had directed the authority to convene a meeting of the officials related to the two agencies -- NCR transport corporation and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation -- and apprise them if any clash/overlapping was existing in the two proposed projects.

“The two projects have different alignment, and different route while they also do not clash with each other. Now, we will apprise the state officials so that the projects can go forward,” said GDA’s chief engineer Manvendra Singh.

Plans are underway to link the RRTS Ghaziabad station to the upcoming Noida airport at Jewar. Its feasibility report has proposed 11 RRTS stations on the 72.2km link as well as a 15-station local metro module.

The revised cost of the metro extension is pegged at ₹1,873.31 crores and proposes five metro stations at Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram; near DPS, Indirapuram; Shakti Khand, Indirapuram; Vasundhara sector 7, and Sahibabad.

The GDA has also forwarded the detailed project report (DPR) of the metro project to the state government while the NCR transport corporation, the agency executing the RRTS project, has been asked to prepare DPR of the Ghaziabad-Jewar RRTS project.