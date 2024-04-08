No withdrawals, 15 candidates in fray for GB Nagar seat

As no candidate came forward to withdraw nominations till April 8, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, 15 candidates remain in the fray for the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The stage is set for a triangular fight in the Gautam Budh Nagar seat between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). (HT Photo)

Of a total 41 nominations received from candidates, as many as 22 were rejected after scrutiny on April 5, leaving 15 candidates in the fray. Among the 15 are retired army officials, businessmen, lawyers and homemakers, as per the information from the district administration.

Gautam Budh Nagar goes to polls on April 26, in the second phase of elections.

The stage is set for a triangular fight in the Gautam Budh Nagar seat between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While the BJP has fielded sitting MP Mahesh Sharma, BSP had fielded Rajendra Singh Solanki and SP has named Mahendra Nagar as its candidate, who will also represent the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Among the candidates from other lesser-known parties are Kishore Singh from National Party, Naresh Nautiyal from Bharatiya Rashtriya Jansatta, Rajeev Mishra from Jai Hind National Party, Kumari Shalu from Loktantrik Janshakti Party and four others.

Independent candidates are Parag Kaushik, Mahakar Singh, M. Mumtaz Alam and Shivam Ashutosh.

The district administration has been holding various voters’ awareness programmes in the district, in order to encourage maximum people to participate in the coming elections. Cinema halls and multiplexes have been directed to play a two-minute-long clip curated on election awareness, ahead of movie screenings.