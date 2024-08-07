Noida: 1 coaching centre sealed, 3 get notice over non-registration 

letters@hindustantimes.com To be sure, the department is conducting inspections after three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

NOIDA: At least one coaching centre was sealed for operating without registration in a basement and three other unregistered ones were issued notices seeking their replies within three days on Tuesday following raids by an investigation team in sectors 15 and 18 in Noida, officials informed.

The probe committee set up by district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar to check coaching centres in the district, inspected the four centres, leading to sealing of Sankalp Coaching for operating without registration in a basement, they added.

This action was taken against Sankalp IIT/PMT academy, CLAT Possible coaching, Eklavya coaching, and Akash Bansal coaching by the special team headed by District School Inspector (DIOS) Dr. Dharamvir Singh. The team included officials from the Noida authority, the fire department, and the education department.

Representatives from Sankalp said that they were not aware that operating a classroom in the basement was illegal or could get the area sealed. “Previously it was completely fine and no one objected to us, but suddenly today the officers came and sealed the basement,” said the representative.

HT reached out to CLAT if possible, but they refused to react on the matter. A response from the other two institutes could not be sought till filing of the report.

To be sure, the department is conducting inspections after three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27.

“Four coaching centres were inspected today, among them Sankalp which was running in a basement was sealed and the others were given notices because they did not get their centres registered with the DIOS. We have given them three days to respond and post that we will take necessary actions,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Chaubey said that 51 coaching centres are registered with the DIOS office and a hunt is on to identify more unregistered coaching centres.

As per rules, all coaching institutions are required to be registered under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act. The DIOS further mentioned that as per the regulation, coaching centres with less than 50 students should pay ₹10,000 as registration fee, and those with bigger strength should pay ₹25,000 as the fee.

“We have conducted raids in 14 coaching centres till now. And we will continue to conduct more checks in both registered and unregistered centres so that the safety of students is ensured and a situation like Delhi does not happen again,” he said.

Earlier the committee inspected four coaching institutes in Sector 62, Noida, following which one coaching institute was sealed, another one was given a warning and the basement of two others were sealed by the education department and four more coaching centres were inspected by the team in Greater Noida.