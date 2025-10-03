Noida admin to weigh 20 plus key proposals today

The Noida Authority board will meet on Friday to discuss more than 20 proposals, with key agendas including a unified real estate policy, builder compliance, approval of a new waste management plant, fixing water meter charges, and budgetary allocations for the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The board will discuss and finalise important agendas related with the development in the city.

The meeting, scheduled around noon at the Sector 6 boardroom, will be chaired by industrial development commissioner and authority chairman Deepak Kumar.

“The board will discuss and finalise important agendas related with the development in the city,” said Lokesh M chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Among the top items is a review of the unified policy that governs allotments, payment schedules, and approvals across the three authorities. Currently, payment timelines vary -- with some schemes requiring clearance within 60 days and others within 90 days -- creating confusion for developers and buyers. The board is expected to consider standardising these timelines and streamlining operational processes.

The board will also review builder compliance and project delivery. Officials said records of funds deposited under the Amitabh Kant committee will be presented, along with registries of flat buyers. Guidance will be sought on action against defaulting builders, to ensure timely project completion and safeguard homebuyers’ interests.

Another major proposal is the approval of a 300 tons per day integrated waste management plant in Noida. Officials said the plant will generate electricity, produce fertiliser from organic waste, and supply treated water, tackling environmental and municipal challenges in one move.

The agenda also includes finalising water meter unit charges, a long-pending issue. Though meters have been installed across Noida over the past two and a half years, the authority has not fixed standard unit rates. Friday’s meeting is expected to settle the matter.

Budgetary allocations for the Jewar International Airport project will also be taken up, alongside approvals for ongoing urban development works. Officials added that other proposals cover minor policy amendments, approval of new projects, and aligning operational procedures across departments to improve administrative efficiency.