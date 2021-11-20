Noida airport: UP minister reviews preparations for foundation stone-laying event

The Uttar Pradesh minister of medical health, family and child welfare department Jai Pratap Singh on Friday reviewed the progress of the preparation for the event in the which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Greenfield Airport on November 25.

He first reviewed the progress with top officials of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Gautam Budh Nagar police and administration officials at the NIAL’s office in Greater Noida’s sector Omega 1, and then visited the actual site in Ranhera village.

“We directed officials to complete all preparations properly, because it is going to be a historic event that will witness the beginning of a new chapter of development in the state,” said Singh, after the initial meeting.

Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police Alok Singh, Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officials of NIAL, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, as well as other officials were present at the review meeting.

At Ranhera, the minister visited the parking lots, the stage, the sitting area, and the helipad, and directed the staff to make sure that the general public who will come to attend the event do not face any kind of inconvenience. After the inspection, Singh also attended small gatherings of the general public at Jewar town, and appealed to the people to attend the event on November 25, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi will address the public after laying the airport’s foundation stone.

The airport is expected to become operational by 2024-end according to the schedule.

Officials said that before November 25, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also expected to inspect the site.