Noida and Ghaziabad most polluted cities
Ghaziabad: The air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad worsened on Sunday due to unfavourable weather conditions, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The air quality index (AQI) bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that the twin cities of Ghaziabad and Noida stood as the most polluted across the country with an AQI of 416 (‘severe’) each.
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.
IMD officials said that the foggy conditions, which are also leading to smog as a result of slow wind speed, will continue to prevail during the morning hours in the three cities for the next two days.
“The wind speed pattern, which is anti-clockwise at present and ranging from Punjab to eastern UP, is having centred around Ghaziabad and Noida. So, the slow wind speed, coupled with smog, is affecting dispersal of pollutants,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of regional weather forecasting centre at IMD.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 is ‘severe’.
Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP pollution control board, said, “The meteorological conditions due to slow wind speed is causing pollution in both Ghaziabad and Noida. Besides, major congestion at border areas has resulted in high levels of pollution. In Ghaziabad, both Indirapuram and Vasundhara monitoring stations are highly impacted by pollution resulting out of traffic congestions.”
The traffic congestions in trans-Hindon areas of Ghaziabad have resulted due to blockade of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) since December 3 last year by protesting farmers.
IMD’s Srivastava also said that the foggy conditions will prevail for two more days in parts of Delhi-NCR. “In Delhi, fog will be moderate to dense while in areas like Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, it will be dense to very dense with visibility likely to fall below 100 metres. The conditions will prevail more during the earlier part of the day from 6am to 10am. The conditions are likely to improve Tuesday onwards,” he added.
The IMD officials said that the normal maximum temperature range during this time of the year is about 24 degrees Celsius but it is hovering at about 28-29 degrees Celsius at present. The minimum temperature is normal at about 10-11 degrees Celsius at present, they added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida and Ghaziabad most polluted cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Six held for snatching money from people returning from ATMs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Control room fields queries about vaccine effects, dispels fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor turnout in Ghaziabad resulting in wastage of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout for Covid vaccination: Noida, Ghaziabad told to take steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three new Covid-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate 99.47 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newborn baby found abandoned in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeweller duo robbed at gunpoint, jewellery worth ₹15 lakh taken away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very dense fog warning, air quality worsens as smog engulfs Noida, Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 passengers injured in vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies due to electrocution during fight with neighbour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer unions call on people to not vote for BJP till demands met
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox