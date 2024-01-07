Noida approves 32 crore for Udyog Marg beautification work

The Noida authority under its campaign to beautify the city has approved a budget of ₹32 crore for one of the key roads, Udyog Marg. Under the project, the Noida authority will lay the electricity cables underground to do away with hanging wires, which remain an eyesore and safety hazard to pedestrians. HT Image

The Noida authority’s civil and electrical departments have conducted a survey of the road and offered suggestions to develop proper footpaths, green areas, central verges and also beautify the small spaces available along the 2.5 km road that connects Sector 14A/15A with Sector 11 T-point.

“We have directed the electrical department to lay the electricity cables underground and beautify all open spaces along the road. Once the cable laying work on Udyog Marg becomes successful, we will move on to the other densely populated areas to do the same,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Under the road remodelling and beautification drive, the Noida authority will stop all kinds of illegal parking to develop walkways for pedestrians, remove overhead cables and transformers and place them underground, and also install designer lights on central verge. At present, the commuters face traffic congestion on the road due to the absence of proper dividers, official said.

“Once, redeveloped, the road will offer smooth negotiation not only to vehicular traffic but also pedestrians. After this model becomes successful, we will work on other roads to make it easy for commuters,” said Satish Pal, additional executive officer of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority decided to remodel and beautify the road after commuters complained of daily traffic congestion and the condition deteriorates during rush hours. Illegal parking on the road adds to the woes, said officials.

“The road beautification project will be completed in 18 months from the day work begins at the site. The authority CEO has approved the project and the budget of ₹32 crore. We will issue a tender to hire a contractor who will carry out the work on this project,” said Satish Pal Ace of the Noida authority.

The work on this project is likely to start in the next one or two months, once the agency will be finalised.