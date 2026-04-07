Noida authority clears ₹10,290 crore budget, amnesty scheme, plot relief

Noida The Noida authority on Monday approved budget of ₹10,290.76 crore for the financial year 2026-27, which included a three-month amnesty scheme on water revenue interest, a final opportunity for residential plot allottees who have delayed construction, among others. The board set a receipt target of ₹10,290.76 crore and a payment target of ₹10,004.58 crore for the financial year 2026-27. However, the authority’s performance in the previous financial year fell short of its goals. Against a receipt target of ₹9,008.26 crore for 2025-26 (as of March 31, 2026), the authority managed to collect only ₹6,589.35 crore. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The decisions were taken at the authority’s 222nd board meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Deepak Kumar.

The board set a receipt target of ₹10,290.76 crore and a payment target of ₹10,004.58 crore for the financial year 2026-27. However, the authority’s performance in the previous financial year fell short of its goals. Against a receipt target of ₹9,008.26 crore for 2025-26 (as of March 31, 2026), the authority managed to collect only ₹6,589.35 crore.

Amnesty scheme for water revenue defaulters

In a move to recover outstanding water revenue, the board approved a three-month amnesty scheme offering significant interest discounts to defaulting allottees.

Under the scheme, allottees who pay their outstanding water charges (as of March 31, 2026) between April 16 and May 15, 2026 will receive a 40% discount on the total interest amount, according to the budget. Those paying between May 16 and June 15, 2026 will get a 30% discount, while those paying between June 16 and July 15, 2026 will receive a 20% discount. The amnesty scheme will automatically terminate on July 16, 2026, after which recovery will be made with full interest as per rules.

“We welcome the Noida authority’s decision to bring amnesty scheme for water bill defaulters. Consumers can make good use of this scheme and clear their dues,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida federation of apartments owners association

Chance for delayed plot allottees

In a significant relief measure, the board decided to give a final opportunity to residential plot allottees who have failed to complete construction and obtain an occupation certificate even after more than 12 years beyond the prescribed time period mentioned in their lease deed. Such allottees can now apply within three months of the issuance of an office notice for a paid time extension.

This decision follows the authority’s earlier tough stance – on October 4, during its 219th board meeting, the authority had approved a sweeping decision to cancel allotments of residential plots that remain vacant for more than 12 years, marking one of its toughest measures in recent years against non-compliance. Under that rule, any allottee who fails to build a house within 12 years would lose ownership, though those already in the process of construction were granted a grace period of up to six months. Monday’s decision provides a structured path for delayed allottees to regularise their status by paying extension charges.

“The Noida authority’s move to allow time extension for the plots, on which houses are not built even after 12 years of allotment is a much needed step. Now the plot owners can build their buildings as they have time as per the new decision and save the cancellation of plot,” said Amit Mavi a real estate consultant and expert.

Repairs at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal

The board also approved ₹107.77 crore for special civil supervision and repair, as well as electrical supervision and repair work, at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal located in Sector 95, Noida.

The significant allocation for the project that lies beside the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, underscores the authority’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading public infrastructure at important cultural and recreational sites, according to a statement.

Other key decisions

The board also approved convergence charges for mixed land use in residential and industrial plots. In residential areas, a one-time charge of 50% of the difference between commercial and residential allotment rates will be levied.

In industrial plots, the charge will be 25% of the difference between commercial and industrial allotment rates.

Additionally, the board approved ₹154.42 crore for the purchase and construction of vehicles, machines and equipment for fire stations in Noida, given that the area falls under seismic zone-4. The authority also gave its nod to publish an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the scientific disposal of approximately 100 tonnes of green waste generated daily in Noida city.