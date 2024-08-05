Noida authority cuts water supply of 2 big defaulters

The Noida authority on Monday said it has disconnected the water connections of two consumers -- a dairy company and a developer -- after the two entities failed to pay their water bill dues, each amounting to over ₹1 crore. On July 31, 2024, Lokesh M during a review meeting expressed satisfaction with the water bill dues collection and directed the water department to take effective action against the defaulter consumers. (HT Photo)

The developer, when contacted, said the action happened due to some “confusion” and they would clear the dues soon.

The action came under the authority’s campaign to take effective measures to recover its water bill dues from all consumers, especially the top 10 who owe over ₹1 crore.

“We have collected ₹79.05 crore out of total dues amounting to ₹150 crore in 2024-25 and that is a satisfactory recovery. Now, our target is to recover the remaining dues from the defaulters particularly the top ones. We have directed the water department to take stern action against the defaulters,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

He directed the department to issue notices and act tough against those, who fail to pay the water bills despite reminder notices.

The CEO also directed to put up the notices outside the offices or buildings of the top 10 defaulters, who include the realtors, among others.

On the CEO’s directions, the water department put up notices outside the offices of top 10 defaulters in sector Phase 2, sector 16, 63, 76, 77, and 143. The notices warned defaulters that if they fail to clear dues within 15 days, their supply will be stopped.

The Noida authority had disconnected water supply connections in 2019 as well after some big defaulters failed to clear their dues.

“We will pay the bill dues to restore the supply soon. We could not pay the bills due to some confusion with regard to the dues,” said the developer while requesting anonymity.