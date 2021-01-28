Noida authority expedites work on Sector 96 underpass

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has expedited the construction work of a ₹50 crore underpass being built near Sector 96 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority, conducted an inspection at the construction site and directed the staff to make sure the project gets completed before the scheduled deadline. The authority has planned to complete the underpass project by September this year.

“So far we have completed 19% work of this project and we have a target to finish this by September 2021. We have directed the staff to put the work on fast-track as we want to open it for the public use much before the deadline,” said Tyagi.

The underpass is being constructed at 2.3 km from zero point. Once constructed, it will help motorists cross over to other side of the expressway smoothly without experiencing traffic congestion, said the authority officials.

Initially the work was in slow mode and later work got affected due to Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore now the authority wants to make for the delay, said officials.

The authority had in March-end 2020 started the work on this project that will ease traffic pangs between sector 44, 96, 97, 98, 99 and sector 124, 125 and 127 among other areas, said officials.

This underpass is being built exactly in front of Sector 96 site, where the authority’s new administrative building is being constructed. It will be a six-lane underpass that will offer smooth ride to thousands of motorists, who need to cross over from Sector 96 side to Sector 126 side, said officials.

The authority is carrying out construction work in such a manner so that the normal traffic on the 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is not disturbed. “We are using push-back construction method to construct this underpass so that the work is kept going on without disrupting the regular vehicular movement on the expressway,” said Tyagi.