Noida authority forms panel to ensure completion of 13 projects by this year

The Noida authority has formed a committee which will monitor the ongoing projects and expedite the works to ensure the projects are completed within the stipulated deadline. The deadline for completing most of the projects are in November and December, said officials.

“The committee will regularly monitor the ongoing projects and fast-track the works,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority. Deputy general manager S P Singh, who is heading the Noida traffic cell, has been made head of the committee.

The committee will conduct inspection and find out the reasons for which projects are getting delayed. “If they find that some technical or other issues are delaying the project, they can seek help of top officials and resolve the issue,” said Tyagi.

At least 13 important projects in Noida are in the advanced stages of work and the authority’s priority is to deliver these projects by November or December end.

One of the major projects includes an underpass being constructed at a traffic intersection of Sectors 71/72 and 51/52 at an estimated budget of ₹59.33 crore. Noida authority officials said it will provide much needed relief to thousands of commuters, who face congestion at this point since the work was started and the traffic was diverted into a service lane.

Other projects included a mini stadium in Sarrafabad for ₹54.16 crore, development work in the industrial Sectors 145, 151, 158 at ₹39.59 crore, an entry gate at Noida-Greater Noida border for ₹4.99 crore, and an entry gate between Sector 157 and 159 for ₹1.6 crore. All these projects are expected to be completed by November end.

Apart from this, the authority has also decided to complete seven projects, estimated to be around ₹463 crore, by December end before the model code of conduct comes into effect in view of the state assembly elections in 2022, said officials.

These projects include a bus terminal in Sector 82 for ₹204 crore, three underpasses on Noida Expressway for ₹204 crore, resurfacing on Noida Expressway for ₹ 61.54 crore, a cow shelter near Sectora 15-A for ₹7.12 crore and an entry gate at Kalindi Kunj Delhi-Noida border estimated to cost ₹ 2.72 crore.