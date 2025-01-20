Noida authority issues tender for two parks in Sectors 62, 94

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued a tender to finalise a construction agency that will be engaged to develop two parks in the city. Once finalised, it will build the facilities in the D-Park in Sector 62 and Japanese Park in Sector 94. The authority will spend ₹ 25 crore in total on D-Park in Sector 62 and Japanese Park in Sector 94. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The tender process for both the projects has been started so that the expert agencies can submit their bids by February 3. If the tender process is completed within the stipulated time-frame, the work will be started by March-end. We will take around 9-12 months to complete these two projects if all goes as planned,” said Anand Mohan, director horticulture, Noida authority.

The authority wants to finalise an agency that can be engaged in the work of renovation of D-Park, built in 2012 in Sector 62, and a new park proposed in Sector 94, said officials.

The authority will start the construction of a Japanese Park located in Sector 94 and the renovation of D Park in Sector 62 by March-end, 2025.

The authority will spend ₹25 crore in total on these two city parks.

“The objective is to improve the city’s recreational infrastructure so that the people can get additional space for recreational activities. We aim to complete the work of these two parks within one year. The Japanese-themed park in Sector 94 will be built on 8 acres and has a budget of ₹8 crore,” said a Noida authority official aware of the development.

The Japanese Park will symbolise nature, peace, and spirituality, intrinsic to Japanese culture and lifestyle, said officials.

“This Park planned on a Japanese culture theme will have walking tracks, waterfalls, Japanese dragon-shaped swings, selfie points, rivers, islands, and bridges and two water bodies will also be developed, with a footpath constructed over one of them. A dense forest will be grown using the Miyawaki technique, ensuring the trees mature within 2-3 years. The park will also showcase unique trees and plants, including bamboo, and will include six huts, jogging tracks, and a large hall near the entrance. Open parking facilities will be built on two sides of the park, which is open from three sides and is conveniently located near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station,” said the same official.

The authority will revamp the existing D Park in Sector 62 with beautification at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore.

“A grand entrance will be constructed, and kiosks and food courts will be set up to enhance visitor amenities and a butterfly dome including the lake inside the park will be upgraded. There will be boating facilities and a musical fountain, along with other improvements to the park’s overall landscaping,” said the official.