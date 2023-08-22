Noida authority officials inspect new Golf Course project site

A day after members protested, officials from the Noida authority, led by additional chief executive officer Manvendra Singh, visited the new Golf Course project site to address land dispute cases, according to officials familiar with the situation. They added that the authority also engaged in discussions with farmers whose land falls within the Golf Course project site. Currently, the project stands at 43% completion. (HT Photo)

Currently, the project stands at 43% completion. Officials project that the remaining work will be finished by the end of 2024 if the current pace is maintained. Till date, the authority has granted membership to 925 applicants who paid in instalments, as well as 209 members who paid in full.

However, members expressed frustration on Monday with the authority’s failure to meet the original project deadline.

The Golf Course project, located in sector 151 along Noida Expressway, remains incomplete due to some farmers withholding their land for the project, leading to disruptions at the site.

Shripal Bhati, deputy general manager of Noida authority and a member of the team inspecting the Golf Course project site, said, “During our site inspection, we observed that some farmers are preventing the authority from constructing the boundary wall around the project area. We have invited these farmers to our Sector 6 office for discussions in order to resolve their concerns. Once the land issues are settled, work will recommence.”

“We will support the Noida authority in Golf Course project in Sector 151 if officials will accept our demand of building a community center, cremation ground and improve civic services,” said Leelu Singh former block development member from Kambakshpur village, a village whose land is taken for the project.

Another farmer Braham Singh said, “The authority must build a peripheral road around Golf Course to be used by the villagers and also give better compensation and rehabiliation facilitie

Meanwhile, members of the Noida International Golf Course, being developed in Sector 151, said that if the authority doesn’t address the issues and maintain the current work pace, completion will be delayed by an additional two years.

“We remain optimistic that the authority will resolve the ongoing deadlock with farmers concerning the land disputes. Otherwise, delays will plague this golf course project. We’re requesting time from authority chief executive officer (CEO)Lokesh M, urging that the Golf Course project progresses without unnecessary delays and that the land disputes obstructing the work are given priority resolution,” said Anoop Kumar, a Golf Course member.

The authority is constructing an 18-hole golf course in Sector 151A along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. According to officials, administrative and cafeteria structures have been finalized, and the landscaping process is now being expedited, necessitating the closure of the former road that ran through the project area.

