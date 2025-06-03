Noida authority orders inquiry against its dept over Biodiversity Park

The Noida authority on Monday ordered an inquiry into its civil department after residents of housing societies in sectors 92, 93, and 82 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway raised a public outcry on Friday, saying that department staff were building a concrete cremation shed in the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91—a designated international wildlife attraction. The Biodiversity Park in Sector 91. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority on Monday halted construction of the shed on a 1-acre site within the 75-acre Biodiversity Park. Officials said the cremation ground violates urban town planning norms, as 30 acres of the park will be used for a zoo and night safari, where deer will be imported from zoos in Kanpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and even Africa. However, Noida came into existence only in 1976, and the site had been used as a cremation ground for decades before that by nearby village residents.

“We have sought a detailed report on this issue, as the area is earmarked for an international wildlife attraction. Deer will be brought in from abroad. A cremation ground cannot be allowed at this location,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar sub-divisional magistrate Vivekanand Mishra and his team visited the site to submit a report to senior officials about the cremation shed being built in the ecologically sensitive area. However, when Mishra arrived, residents of the housing societies surrounding the park and villagers who use the 1-acre site for cremations got into an argument over the issue.

“We will take up the issue with the Noida authority, and appropriate action will be taken, keeping in mind the sensitivities involved,” said a district administration official familiar with the matter. “Let the report come from the staff, and then we will take appropriate action,” added Lokesh M.

The authority has halted construction of the concrete shed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Residents of Gejha village said they need facilities such as the concrete shed so that they can carry out cremations safely.

“This is an old cremation ground for our village and neighboring villages. We demand a permanent shed so that cremations can take place during the rainy season without any hindrance. How can anyone oppose the cremation ground, where the last rites of everyone take place? We cannot plan urban facilities such as a night safari or deer park on the land we’ve been using for cremations since before Noida even came into being,” said Bharat Awana, a farmer from Gejha village.

The Noida authority had in May issued a ₹40 crore tender to develop a deer park and sunset safari in the Biodiversity Park. The deer park will also feature special spectrum lighting, allowing visitors to view animals clearly at night without disturbing their natural rhythm. It will be the first of its kind in the district.

“How can these two projects coexist at the same location, where the authority is developing a hotspot of recreational activities in the coming time, especially as the tender is already out? How can the authority issue a tender to build a deer park and also construct a shed for an old cremation ground that has been lying unused for many years?” said Rudra Pratap Singh, a resident of Sector 135 and a regular visitor to the Biodiversity Park.

“We met with the Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, and informed him about the issue. We told the officials that while it’s true the cremation ground is old and has served the villages, very few cremations have taken place here in recent years. There are cremation grounds in Sector 94 and other areas for the public. Since the Biodiversity Park is a major facility, thousands of people from nearby areas visit every morning for walks with their families and children. It would be better if the cremation ground were relocated to another site,” said Ankur Bagley, a resident of Sector 92.