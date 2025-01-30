Noida authority’s new office in Sector 96 to open by end-March

The Noida authority said on Wednesday that the authority’s main administrative building, which is under construction in Sector 96, will be ready by March-end this year as the work on this project is nearing completion. A view of Noida authority’s new administrative office building in Sector 96, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have directed the staff to make sure that the office spaces in this building get direct sunlight through its windows. We have also directed the staff to place work stations in their respective spaces. We have also asked officials to complete the work and open the building for use by March 31, 2025,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The CEO also saw a presentation about the design of the front area of the new building.

The Noida authority had started construction of the Sector 96 office in 2015 but the contractor couldn’t complete the work as per deadline. After years of delay, the authority realised that there are some structural safety issues with the building. Therefore it decided to get a structural safety audit done by IIT-Delhi.

The IIT-Delhi in its report submitted in December 2024 said the structural design, walls, beams and pillars, among others, are weak and thus needs remedial measures before further construction work on this project can be carried out.

The officials said the changes suggested by IIT-Delhi has been done to strengthen the building.