Noida authority seeks citizens’ feedback for master plan 2041

The Noida authority has sought objections and suggestions from the public regarding its draft master plan-2041 for the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), spanning 21,000 hectares in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr, officials said. On August 13, 2023, the authority finalized the land usage for the draft master plan-2041 meant for DGNIR, also known as the ‘New Noida’ region, proposed to be developed in the Dadri-Sikandrabad area towards Bulandshahr. (Representative Image)

According to officials, the public can send their objections via letter to the main administrative building located in Sector 6 or mail the same at ceo@noidaauthorityonline.com. They also added that the public can get to see a copy of the master plan 2041 about DNGIR at the office reception from 9.30 am to 6pm till October 15 and submit their feedback during the same timings till October 15 only.

Interested people can also check the master plan at the portal https://noidaauthorityonline.in/site/writereaddata/UploadNews/pdf/C_202309151825564765.pdf. One will have to give their name, address and mobile number along with the feedback, said officials, adding that the plan will be updated on the site by Monday.

On August 13, 2023, the authority finalized the land usage for the draft master plan-2041 meant for DGNIR, also known as the ‘New Noida’ region, proposed to be developed in the Dadri-Sikandrabad area towards Bulandshahr. The master plan designates specific areas for universities, industries, financial offices, and residential purposes.

Leenu Sehgal, general manager for the planning department of the Noida authority, said that once objections and suggestions are submitted, the authority will review them and take necessary action after October 15. “Subsequently, the authority will forward the plan to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval, after which the project will proceed,” she said.

According to officials, the authority has allocated 40% of the land for industries, 13% for residential use, 18% for recreational green areas, and the remaining land for institutional and mixed-land use.

The authority also plans to acquire agricultural land from 60 villages in the neighboring Bulandshahr district and 20 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to authority officials, Gautam Budh Nagar district comprises 81 villages.

In June 2021, the authority engaged the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to draft the master plan. SPA, in collaboration, defined the land usage for Noida’s expansion towards Bulandshahr, which received board approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON