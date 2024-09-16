Noida authority seeks citizens’ help to make the city more liveable

NOIDA: The Noida authority has launched an initiative to involve the citizenry into decision-making in a bid to address the civic woes. For this, suggestions have been sought from socially active people as to how civic and other issues can be resolved, making the city a more liveable place, officials said on Sunday. The authority, during a meeting held at Sector 6 administrative office recently, with citizen groups has also sought ideas from village representatives and social activists from urban areas to streamline the civic services. (HT Photo)

“We have sought ideas from socially active people who are from all walks of life. And also directed the authority staff to work on these ideas by preparing an action plan,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority, adding that step aims to motivate people of Noida to actively work in tandem with officials and figure out solutions to various issues plaguing the city.

Besides, the CEO has decided to rope in a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official to guide in the development of sports facilities in villages and urban areas so that the young sports talent can be nurtured.

The authority has set up a 15-member committee including an advocate, a horticulture expert, a sportsperson and others to discuss all sorts of issues related to traffic management, water supply quality, stray animal menace and civic sense, among others, and find out solutions during its monthly meetings.

“We are against the prevalent practice of highhandedness of the authority or government because citizens don’t like it. We as an authority keep implementing schemes or ideas and the people resist it, defeating the purpose of making things better. But if the authority will discuss the issues with active citizenry regularly, they will work with officials and the results will be better,” said Lokesh M.

Officials said the authority will rope in the SAI to host regular sports tournaments while upgrading the sports infrastructure at the Sector 21 stadium. The plan also includes developing basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts of international standards.

The plans include expanding the sports facilities in surrounding villages to nurture talent and boost community participation.

“We also aim to enhance the cultural landscape of Noida by establishing a state-of-the-art museum and art gallery. The initiative will fill a long-standing gap in the city and offer residents and visitors new opportunities for cultural and artistic engagement,” said a Noida authority official aware of the matter.

For pet care, the authority will develop dedicated boarding and lodging centres.

“Stricter regulations will be enforced on private pet care centres that do not meet standards, and proposals for new cow shelters and dog parks are also being considered,” the official said.

Moreover, the authority will launch initiatives like ‘Noida Aapke Dwar’ (Noida at your door-step), ‘Sector Day’, and ‘Safaigiri Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drives) to engage more effectively with residents and resolve issues while ensuring the region’s industrial development.

“We want the authority to adopt a comprehensive approach in urban planning, involving citizens from various sectors, including law, finance, security, and industry. Regular interactions with experts in fields such as environment, sports, education, and animal welfare should be incorporated into future planning for better results,” said Vipin Malhan, president, Noida Entrepreneur Association.

The CEO has instructed officials to begin site visits and collaborate with socially active citizens to ensure these projects are implemented efficiently. A follow-up meeting will be held soon to review progress and finalise timelines for completion of works.