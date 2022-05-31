Noida authority to address concerns of Emerald Court residents
The Noida authority on Monday said that it is likely to address issues being faced by residents of Emerald Court due to the demolition work on the Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — at Sector 93-A. The demolition will take place in August.
The apartment owners’ association of Emerald Court, which has 11 towers, has complained of dust pollution, waterlogging in the basement of the buildings and also raised safety concerns with the authority.
“Due to the ongoing work before the demolition takes place in August, there is waterlogging in the basements and severe dust pollution. We hope these issues are addressed at the earliest,” said US Teotia, president of Emerald Court AOA.
Following the AOA complaint, Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has decided to organise a meeting on June 7, when all stakeholders, including Supertech, Engineering Edifice and AOA office-bearers will discuss and address all concerns.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
