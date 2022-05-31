Noida authority to address concerns of Emerald Court residents

The Noida authority on Monday said that it is likely to address issues being faced by residents of Emerald Court due to the demolition work on the Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — at Sector 93-A. The demolition will take place in August.

The apartment owners’ association of Emerald Court, which has 11 towers, has complained of dust pollution, waterlogging in the basement of the buildings and also raised safety concerns with the authority.

“Due to the ongoing work before the demolition takes place in August, there is waterlogging in the basements and severe dust pollution. We hope these issues are addressed at the earliest,” said US Teotia, president of Emerald Court AOA.

Following the AOA complaint, Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has decided to organise a meeting on June 7, when all stakeholders, including Supertech, Engineering Edifice and AOA office-bearers will discuss and address all concerns.

