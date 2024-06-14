Noida authority to hire agency to keep tab on encroachment

The Noida authority has plans to hire a private agency for conducting land audits and assessing encroachments on government land under its jurisdiction, officials aware of the development said on Friday. The authority is cracking down on encroachers and several anti-encroachment drives have been conducted while the government land, that was illegally occupied, worth crores of rupees has been reclaimed. (HT Photo)

The agency will conduct audits of encroachments, and legal action will be initiated based on those findings, they said.

An expression of interest (EOI) to hire the agency has been issued by the authority, officials said, adding that an online portal will also be created to manage the identified encroachments and illegal constructions under the authority’s jurisdiction.

The EOI (proposal) states that the managing of land requirements is “pivotal” for Noida’s growth.

According to chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M, the EOI highlights the importance of land availability in planning a new city.

“While developing a new planned city, availability of land stands out to play a major role in marking the development boundaries. Land bank is a key driving factor catalysing the development. Land requirements are skyrocketing for a progressive city like Noida,” he said.

“Once the agency is finalised and an audit of the encroachment is conducted, necessary action will be initiated based on the findings. We have invited proposals for selecting the agency to carry out the land audit and identify encroachment activities,” he said, adding, “Submission of the proposal will be held on June 19.”

As per the EOI, the scope of work would include auditing land, managing the inventory of land parcels owned by the Noida authority and identifying encroachments.

Noida’s master plan anticipates that by 2031, the city’s population will be around 2.5 million and its development as a metro centre, to provide a high-quality urban environment aimed at captivating economic activities and reducing congestion in the national capital.

Notably, Noida incorporates 81 revenue villages while there are over 100 sectors that cover around 20,316 hectares. The areas have been dedicated to residential, commercial, recreational, and institutional purposes, forming various sectors.

Concerned officers from different work circles of authority, police department among others, will be roped in, and works will be launched in collaboration to prevent illegal constructions in future, said officials.

Officials said the authority is cracking down on encroachers and several anti-encroachment drives have been conducted while the government land, that was illegally occupied, worth crores of rupees has been reclaimed.

The authority had launched an eviction drive in Sector 144 last month and around 1,800 square metre land worth ₹9 crore was freed. Subsequently, a drive was launched in Kondli village and space measuring around 3,200 square metres worth ₹ 1.6 crore was reclaimed.