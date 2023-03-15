Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority to seal 115 projects due to non-payment of dues

Noida authority to seal 115 projects due to non-payment of dues

ByVinod Rajput
Mar 15, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The authority needs to recover around ₹35,000 crore in financial dues from 115 housing as well as commercial projects, officials said

The Noida authority has decided it will seal the unsold flats and towers of the 115 projects, which are in the defaulter category owing to non-payment of dues, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Officials said that the properties will be sealed by the authority to recover the pending dues.

The developers are unable to pay the dues and at least 250,000 homebuyers are in distress, as they cannot register their flats, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The developers are unable to pay the dues and at least 250,000 homebuyers are in distress, as they cannot register their flats, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday evening reviewed the financial condition of the realty projects of the group housing department. The authority needs to recover around 35,000 crore in financial dues from 115 housing as well as commercial projects, officials said. The developers are unable to pay the dues and at least 250,000 homebuyers are in distress, as they cannot register their flats, said officials.

“The authority will act as per the law to recover the dues from developers. The group housing department has been directed to identify the litigation-free assets of those developers who are defaulters. The authority will seize their assets to claim the dues,” said Maheshwari.

Maheshwari directed the staff to seal the unsold flats, realtors’ offices, and unsold towers or other assets to recover the dues from the developers. The authority will identify these assets in the next 15 days and start the sealing process.

In the past, the authority sealed one tower of a developer in Sector 100 and is likely to seal six more projects of other developers defaulting on payment despite repeated notices.

Meanwhile, realtors said that they will not be able to clear the dues until the authority comes up with a policy that reduces the penal interest imposed on the principal amount.

“We have sent our representation to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority demanding that there should be a policy that addresses our financial crisis, affecting homebuyers. We have demanded that the authority waive the penal interest imposed on the principal amount of each realtor. Realtors are not in a position to pay the dues because of the crisis we have been facing,” said Amit Modi, secretary of the confederation of real estate developers’ association of India (CREDAI), a realtors’ group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out